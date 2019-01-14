Civil Air Patrol Cadet of the Month - October, 2018

The Civil Air Patrol Elk County Composite Squadron 507 would like to recognize C/Amn Richard Guy Elliott III as October’s Cadet of the Month. The Cadet of the Month program recognizes a cadet each month that exhibits participation, achievement, and service to their community and country. C/Amn Elliott is a Brockport resident and a sixth grade honor roll student at Ridgway Middle School. During the month of October, Elliott prepared for and passed his CAP drill tests and physical fitness tests, completing the requirements to earn his promotion to Cadet Airman. Elliott is a member of the squadrons Cyber Patriot Team and also participated in Cyber Patriot Team practice. In addition to his school work and CAP activities, Elliott is a Red Belt in Tang Soo Do, and has three Regional Championship gold medals, is the youth male Grand Champion and holds several World Championship titles. He is also a percussionist in the Ridgway Middle School Band, is active in the Allegheny Chapter Ruffed Grouse Society and completed their new hunter mentor hunt program. Hoss’s Steak and Sea House has partnered with the squadron as the 2018 Cadet of the Month sponsor. Along with the Certificate of recognition for Cadet of the Month, cadets will also receive a free dinner compliments of Hoss’s.