Clarion River to be memorialized in stamp

The Clarion River has long been recognized as being among the nation’s most “Wild and Scenic Rivers,” and now it will be honored in a United States Postal Service series stamp.

The 2019 release date of the stamp, which will show the river during fall, has yet to be announced.

The Postal Service said the issuance celebrates such rivers as the Clarion, which are exceptional American streams that run freely through natural landscapes without man-made alterations. The stamps represent a dozen different designs and features photographs that represent the more than 200 rivers or river segments designated within the Wild and Scenic Rivers System.

The Clarion River has been the center of much attention this year, as it is also in competition to be “2019 River of the Year” for Pennsylvania under a Governor Wolf administration program. Those interested can vote for the Clarion until Jan. 7, 2019 at www.pariveroftheyear.org.

The Clarion River is managed by the U.S. Forest Service and runs through Cook Forest and Clear Creek State Parks. The entire river, however, has not earned that designation. There are 17.1 miles of the river designated as scenic; 34.6 as recreational for a total of 51.7 miles.

The National Wild and Scenic Rivers System writes that several factors contribute to the special scenic value of the Clarion River. It cites a unique landform that gives a feeling of intimacy to the river. The sinuous, relatively narrow river valley with steep sides and little flood plain provides little opportunity for long, focused views and the steeply forested hillsides of almost continuous mature deciduous and coniferous vegetation contribute to a feeling of remoteness in many places along the river. The scenery, the feeling of remoteness, accessibility and the variety of recreation activities possible and ease of canoeing of the Clarion River combine to provide a significant recreation experience in this region. The Clarion is also an attraction for picnicking, sightseeing, camping, watching wildlife, birding, fishing, biking and hiking.

The Postal Service said the aim of its stamp program is to celebrate the people, events and cultural milestones unique to the nation’s history.