CNB Bank to feature local photography in 2019 calendar

Since 2010, CNB Bank has offered free wall calendars featuring photos taken by local residents and once again, submissions are now open for the 2019 calendar.

The 2019 CNB wall calendar will feature photos from the Central Pennsylvania region, this year with the theme of “Parks and Recreation.” The local parks and recreation theme will display a wide variety of beautiful scenes with examples such as treasured local parks or favorite recreation and tourist destinations in Central Pennsylvania.

Local residents, whether a beginner, amateur or professional photographer, are encouraged to submit one or two photos online at www.CNBBank.bank. Photos can be submitted through August 5, 2018.

Twelve winners, including Best of Show and twenty-four honorable mentions will be announced Friday, August 10 on CNB’s website and Facebook page.

These photos will be printed in the Bank’s 2019 wall calendars, which will begin to be distributed to the public for free in November. This contest was initiated to provide an avenue to feature local talent and the communities in which the Bank serves through the eyes of residents as they’ve captured with their camera.

“Over the past nine years, we’ve viewed many amazing submissions and I know this year will be no different,” President and CEO, Joe Bower said. “There’s so much talent in our area. The Parks and Recreation theme for this year will showcase the aspects that make this region beautiful and unique.”

CNB is now accepting photo submissions on their website and each entrant can submit up to two photos. For details on the contest and photo requirements, visit www.CNBBank.bank and click on the calendar contest ad on the homepage.

CNB would like to encourage everyone to participate and wish all photographers, beginner to professional, the best of luck.