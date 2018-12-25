Coaches vs Cancer fundraiser continues at holiday tournament

The Elk County Holiday Basketball Tournament is scheduled to be held Friday and Saturday at St. Marys Area High School, and the annual Coaches vs Cancer fundraiser will once again be part of the event.

A cancer awareness table staffed by volunteers will be located in what has become its usual spot in the foyer outside of the gymnasium at St. Marys Area High School. Attendees will be able to make donations to vote for their favorite girls and boys varsity basketball head coaches, and purchase chances on team photos and signed basketballs. Winners will be announced during the championship games on Saturday evening.

Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.

This year’s tournament gets underway on Friday at 3 p.m. when the Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders take on the Johnsonburg Ramettes. At 4:30 p.m., the Ridgway Lady Elkers will face the St. Marys Area Lady Dutch. The winners of both of those games will meet in the girls championship game on Saturday at 6:30 p.m., while the losers will play in a consolation matchup at 3 p.m. Saturday.

As for the boys teams, the Johnsonburg Rams and Ridgway Elkers will face off at 6:30 p.m. on Friday followed by the Elk County Catholic Crusaders versus the St. Marys Area Flying Dutchmen at 8 p.m. The winners will meet in the boys championship game on Saturday at 8 p.m. while the losers will play in a consolation game on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.