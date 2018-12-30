Coaches vs Cancer raises over $1,100

Another Elk County Holiday Basketball Tournament is in the books, and regardless of the outcomes of all the basketball games, the real winners from the two-day event are those battling cancer. The Elk County community came together to raise more than $1,100 during the annual Coaches vs Cancer fundraiser held in conjunction with the tournament.

This year’s tournament saw one team from each of the four county schools play in Saturday’s championship games, with the St. Marys Area Lady Dutch and Johnsonburg Ramettes facing off for the girls title, and the Elk County Catholic Crusaders taking on the Ridway Elkers for the boys title.

The voting for the favorite girls and boys basketball coaches was just as competitive as the action on the court, according to Roben Daghir, volunteer coordinator for the American Cancer Society who coordinates the annual fundraiser. Tournament attendees could vote for their favorite coaches by placing monetary donations into buckets bearing each coach’s picture. The girls and boys coaches who received the most money in donations were declared the winners.

St. Marys Area Lady Dutch head coach Leona Hoohuli won the favorite girls coach and Elk County Catholic Crusader head coach Aaron Straub won favorite boys coach. Coincidentally, their teams also won their respective tournaments this year as well.

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.