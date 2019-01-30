A cold day in St. Marys

The digital temperature display located outside of CNB Bank on Washington Street read -2 degrees shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. According to AccuWeather, the “real feel” at the time was closer to -30 due to the wind chill. A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect for Elk County and the surrounding area until 9 a.m. on Friday. According to the National Weather Service, wind chills could reach -20 degrees again tonight and early Friday morning. Temperatures are expected to rebound this weekend.