A cold day in St. Marys

Photo by Becky Polaski
Staff Writer
Wednesday, January 30, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA

The digital temperature display located outside of CNB Bank on Washington Street read -2 degrees shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. According to AccuWeather, the “real feel” at the time was closer to -30 due to the wind chill. A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect for Elk County and the surrounding area until 9 a.m. on Friday. According to the National Weather Service, wind chills could reach -20 degrees again tonight and early Friday morning. Temperatures are expected to rebound this weekend.

Category:

Local Social Media Posts