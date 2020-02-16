Cole All-Star Circus visiting St. Marys Monday night

Come one, come all to the circus. On Monday evening the Cole All-Star Circus, presented by Billy Martin, will entertain spectators with a show at South St. Marys Street Elementary School gymnasium.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with showtime beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The show is a fundraiser for Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania, a non-profit organization whose volunteers visit classrooms to help educate students about work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy.