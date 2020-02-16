Cole All-Star Circus visiting St. Marys Monday night

Photo submitted - The Olate Dogs, are the featured act in the Cole All-Star Circus taking place at SSMSE as part of a Junior Achievement fundraiser.
Staff Writer
Sunday, February 16, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA

Come one, come all to the circus. On Monday evening the Cole All-Star Circus, presented by Billy Martin, will entertain spectators with a show at South St. Marys Street Elementary School gymnasium.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with showtime beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The show is a fundraiser for Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania, a non-profit organization whose volunteers visit classrooms to help educate students about work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy.

