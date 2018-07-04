College Night set for tonight at community pool

The St. Marys Community Pool is hosting a special event tonight geared solely toward those who are college age or older. College Night is scheduled to be held from 8-10 p.m. and attendees must be at least age 17.

“It’s more of an adult swim,” explained Lena Hanes, assistant pool director. “We’re going to have music playing. We’re going to have water volleyball and other fun games.”

Those who show their college ID – no matter how old it is – will be able to get in for free. Pool staff also plan to offer a prize for the oldest college ID presented at the event.

Military members will also get in for free.

For those without a college ID, there will be a small fee. All of the proceeds will benefit Michael Proudfit Night, which will be held at the pool on Aug. 13.

Due to the event, the pool will be closing to the general public at 7:30 p.m. tonight to allow for setup. It will reopen at 8 p.m. for College Night.

In the event of inclement weather, those who plan to attend are encouraged to check the St. Marys Community Pool’s Facebook page for updates.