COMING TOGETHER - St. Marys shows support at racial equality event Sunday

Photo by Amy Cherry - People of all ages attended the Sunday afternoon’s “Come Together: Rural PA for Racial Equality” in St. Marys. A variety of signs were on display voicing their opinions on racial equality.Photo by Amy Cherry - St. Marys Mayor Lou Radkowski addresses a crowd gathered for the ‘Come Together: Rural PA for Racial Equality’ event which took place on Sunday afternoon on the Diamond in downtown St. Marys.Photo by Amy Cherry - A sizable crowd gathered on the Diamond in downtown St. Marys for the ‘Come Together: Rural PA for Racial Equality’ event which featured several speakers and activities for adults and children. Photos by Amy Cherry - Many young people were in attendance at the “Come Together: Rural PA for Racial Equality” on the Diamond in St. Marys on Sunday. Photo by Amy Cherry - A privilege bead station allowed attendees of the racial equality event on Sunday to keep track of the privileges they have afforded to them that those of other races do not, by placing beads on a string. Photo by Amy Cherry - Congressman Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson was one of the speakers during Sunday afternoon’s ‘Come Together: Rural PA for Racial Equality.’Photo by Amy Cherry - Several attendees took advantage of the sign making station during the racal equality event. Photos by Amy Cherry - Many young people were in attendance at the “Come Together: Rural PA for Racial Equality” on the Diamond in St. Marys on Sunday. Photo by Amy Cherry - People of all ages attended the Sunday afternoon’s “Come Together: Rural PA for Racial Equality” in St. Marys. A variety of signs were on display voicing their opinions on racial equality.
Staff Writer
Thursday, June 11, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA

Photos by Amy Cherry
A sizable crowd gathered under sunny skies for the ‘Come Together: Rural PA for Racial Equality’ event on Sunday afternoon on the Diamond in downtown St. Marys. Residents of all ages were in attendance at the peaceful event. Several speakers each briefly addressed the crowd, including St. Marys Mayor Lou Radkowski, Congressman Glenn Thompson, PA Senate candidate Margie Brown and state representative candidate Ryan Grimm. Also in attendance was Elk County Commissioner Joe Daghir. Free time was available to learn, discuss and explore activities such as a voter registration booth, a privilege bead making station, a sign making station, chalk art and children’s story time. The event concluded with a silent observation for eight minutes and 46 seconds in honor of George Floyd. The event was organized by SMAHS teachers Chris Taylor, Dani Catalano and Chris Woodford. The City of St. Marys police were also on hand to ensure the safety of those attending.

