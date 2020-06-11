COMING TOGETHER - St. Marys shows support at racial equality event Sunday

Photos by Amy Cherry

A sizable crowd gathered under sunny skies for the ‘Come Together: Rural PA for Racial Equality’ event on Sunday afternoon on the Diamond in downtown St. Marys. Residents of all ages were in attendance at the peaceful event. Several speakers each briefly addressed the crowd, including St. Marys Mayor Lou Radkowski, Congressman Glenn Thompson, PA Senate candidate Margie Brown and state representative candidate Ryan Grimm. Also in attendance was Elk County Commissioner Joe Daghir. Free time was available to learn, discuss and explore activities such as a voter registration booth, a privilege bead making station, a sign making station, chalk art and children’s story time. The event concluded with a silent observation for eight minutes and 46 seconds in honor of George Floyd. The event was organized by SMAHS teachers Chris Taylor, Dani Catalano and Chris Woodford. The City of St. Marys police were also on hand to ensure the safety of those attending.