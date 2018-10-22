Commissioner Kemmer: Leader, volunteer, farmer, cancer survivor

"I'll never smell lilacs again," said Janice Kemmer. "That was my first thought as I drove home after I got the call." That call was from her doctor telling her, "You have a cancer."

"I'll never forget how he said it that way, you have a cancer," Kemmer continued. "And all the way home that's all I thought about, the lilacs, and you have a cancer."

That was November 2009.

Jan Kemmer has called Elk County home for most of her life; born in Ridgway and educated in Ridgway public schools, she stayed in the area through high school when she married the love of her life, Mervin Kemmer, at 19 years of age.

Mervin joined the Marines, and after almost a year apart, Jan went and joined him when he was deployed to North Carolina. They had their first child, April, by this time and stayed in North Carolina until Mervin had served out his term and the family returned to Elk County in 1967.

Jan was a stay-at-home mom for a few years, but eventually went on to office work at Motion Control, Airco-Speer and in the first OB/GYN office in Ridgway under Dr. Luz. Eventually, she went on to work for Ridgway Township and stayed there for 12 years until her election to the Elk County Commissioners in 2012.

Returning to 2009, Jan says brings about a flood of emotion.

"It was just my annual mammogram," she said. "One of those things we gripe about having to do every year, then forget about it."

It was about a week later when she got the call.

"And all I thought about was living 'till spring so I could smell the lilacs," Jan said.

It was the start of many difficult choices for Jan and Merv over the next few months.

"As silly as it seems under the circumstances, I was worried about ruining our trip to Hawaii that Merv and I had been planning with friends for two years," Jan said. "Then there was what kind of surgery I wanted [to be done], then choices about chemotherapy and radiation therapy, and everything gets thrown at you all at once."

