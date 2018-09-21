Commissioners handle short meeting agenda

RIDGWAY – A short agenda greeted the Commissioners and guests as the meeting was called to order Tuesday morning at the Elk County Courthouse Annex, 300 Center Street in Ridgway.

The Commissioners first approved the grant application form the Keystone Elk Country Alliance to attend the Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg in February 2019, based upon the recommendation of the Elk County Room Tax Committee.

The Johnsonburg Community Center Playground Renovation Project's new bids were received after ones from a previous meeting came in well over the budget allocated, $143,306. With the new bids, the Johnsonburg Community Center had built-in projects they could cancel out or perform with volunteer labor. The Bid from Kane Lawn and Garden was for $193,834.87, while the bid from Landserv, Inc. of Boalsburg, came in at $184,300. The Community Center staff present at the meeting paired off individual projects and settled on resurfacing the basketball court instead of replacing it. The bid from LandServ was the winner coming in at $100,700. The Commissioners quickly approved this contract at the Community Center's recommendation.

Children and Youth Services Contracts were approved next for the Pentz Run Youth Center as well as for the Family Resource Network.

A Memorandum of Agreement between Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson and McKean Counties was approved on behalf of the Northwest Central PA Emergency Response Group. This is a terrorism task force that has been in place for over 20 years, managed by Mercyhurst University as the fiduciary.

The Commissioners were happy to announce the Act 13 awards to the following organizations:

nBennett's Valley Senior Center – $6,500 for sewer and drainage Improvements;

nElk County Historical Society – $6,000 for microfilm digitization;

nWilcox Volunteer Fire Department – $9,565 for rescue equipment upgrades;

nSt. Marys Airport – $2,000 for a rail system for a sewage pump;

nFox Township Ambulance – $8,000 for an ambulance station replacement roof;

nJohnsonburg Volunteer Fire Department – $3,200 for a portable fire pump;

nJohnsonburg Municipal Authority – $4,755 for two grinder pumps for sewage;

nRidgway Township Municipal Authority – $10,000 for the relocation of sewer and water lines at Aylsworth Run;

nSpring Creek Township's request for $8,000 to tar and chip 3,700 feet of Arroyo road was also approved.

The Current Financial status of the County:

nGeneral Fund – $114,644.29

nPayroll – $508 643.49

nLiquid Fuel – $8,000

nWork-Release – $187.20

nGas Well Impact Fee – $26,737.20

nCDBG-C – $5,812

nPHFA – $8,080

n2017 CDBG – $18,500

nHAZMAT – $449.99

ne-911 Wireless Fund – $38,010.59

nNTRP – $114,871.45

The Commissioners approved the payment of bills generated from Aug. 27-Sept. 14.

With nothing else on the agenda, the Commissioners adjourned the meeting at 11 a.m. The Commissioners and Board of Elections would like to remind citizens that the last day to register to vote, change address or change party is Oct. 9 and that the General Election will take place on Nov. 6.

The next scheduled meeting will take place on Oct. 2 at the Courthouse Annex.