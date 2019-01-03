Commissioners hold three board meetings Wednesday

The Elk County Commissioners held a marathon session of meetings on Jan. 2 to ring in the New Year. In addition to their regular board meeting during which the board was reorganized for 2019, they also held the Salary Board and Retirement Board meetings on this wet and chilly Wednesday.

At the meeting, Commissioner Daniel R. Freeburg announced he would remain chairperson for the remainder of the year as the position rotates among the members in a 16-month cycle.

