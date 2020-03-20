Commissioners issue emergency disaster declaration for Elk County
Friday, March 20, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA
The Elk County Commissioners issue a Declaration of Disaster Emergency for Elk County on Thursday, March 19 in response to the spread of the Coronavirus in Pennsylvania.
This emergency declaration will create additional resources for the county government as it continues to address the rapidly changing situation. As a result of the Commissioner’s action, the county will be better equipped to coordinate response efforts with federal, state, and local authorities.
Category: