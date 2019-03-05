Commissioners meet with PA Farm Bureau

The Elk County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday. Commissioners Kemmer and Quesenberry were absent due to the current flu strain going through the area, so in the absence of a voting quorum, county business could not be conducted without at least two commissioners present.

Ernie Mattiuz, a local member of the Elk County Farm Bureau, Executive Board Member of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, and a frequent guest of the Commissioners, gave a presentation of farming and agriculture legislation that is currently going through the Pennsylvania State Legislature.

Under Agriculture Appropriations for 2019-2020 Mattiuz spoke at length on the current budget proposal by Governor Wolf. Following an initial review of Wolf’s proposed budget for agriculture, the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau indicated the spending plan includes some helpful new proposals and retains spending for key programs affecting farm families, the agriculture industry and consumers across the state. The Farm Bureau noted the budget proposal maintains existing funding levels for several vital programs, including agriculture research and Cooperative Extension services administered by Penn State University, and food safety and animal welfare programs managed by the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine.

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.