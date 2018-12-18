Commissioners meet in special evening session

The Elk County Commissioners met in a special evening session yesterday, required every four years under county law, to approve Resolution #2018-14, which fixes the salaries of certain county workers for the next four years.

The regular meeting, normally held in the morning, was combined with the salary meeting in the evening so the agenda and the previous meeting minutes were quickly approved with no corrections needed.

Next was a presentation to the Commissioners from the Elk County Farm Bureau headed by Ernie Mattiuz who sits on the PA Farm Bureau Board of Directors. The Commissioners approved Act 13 funds to help fund the visit of the Mobile Ag Lab to the three local school districts. PA Farm Bureau's Mobile Ag Ed Science Lab is a mobile agriculture education science lab, complete with all supplies and a certified teacher, which travels to a different elementary or middle school in Pennsylvania each week. The lab is designed to target Kindergarten through eighth grade.

