Commissioners meet in special evening session

Photo by Brian Stockman – Ernie Mattiuz and the Elk County Farm Bureau present a plaque to the Commissioners thanking them for the presentation of Act 13 Funds for the funding of the Mobile Ag Lab that visited all three school districts this fall.
By: 
Brian Stockman
Staff Writer
Tuesday, December 18, 2018
RIDGWAY, PA

The Elk County Commissioners met in a special evening session yesterday, required every four years under county law, to approve Resolution #2018-14, which fixes the salaries of certain county workers for the next four years.
The regular meeting, normally held in the morning, was combined with the salary meeting in the evening so the agenda and the previous meeting minutes were quickly approved with no corrections needed.
Next was a presentation to the Commissioners from the Elk County Farm Bureau headed by Ernie Mattiuz who sits on the PA Farm Bureau Board of Directors. The Commissioners approved Act 13 funds to help fund the visit of the Mobile Ag Lab to the three local school districts. PA Farm Bureau's Mobile Ag Ed Science Lab is a mobile agriculture education science lab, complete with all supplies and a certified teacher, which travels to a different elementary or middle school in Pennsylvania each week. The lab is designed to target Kindergarten through eighth grade.

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.

Category:

Local Social Media Posts