Community events to celebrate city’s anniversary

This year marks the 25th anniversary of St. Marys officially being established as a city and with that several events are being showcased to represent why St. Marys, Pa. is the place to live, work, and play.

“These 25 events will showcase the diversity of activities in the City and highlight the spirit of our community,” stated Hannah Brock, city public relations officer in a press release. “We are proud of our history, our traditions, and our community pride.”

Among some of those events this year are:

•The Roots and Boots concert taking place March 2 at SMAHS sponsored by St. Marys Autobody.

•Memorial Day Parade;

•Drag Races at the St. Marys Municipal Airport;

•Opening of the Downtown Park along Depot Street;

•Aviation Festival at the St. Marys Municipal Airport;

•Bavarian Fall Fest in downtown St. Marys;

•Veterans Day event on the Diamond.

Additional events are in the works as well.

“We will coordinate with the event sponsors to promote, showcase and recap their event. The goal is to be a spectator and show everyone the fun there is to be had in the City of St. Marys. We believe it’s awesome to live, work, and play in St. Marys, PA,” Brock said.

On Nov. 4, 1991, the voters of St. Marys Borough and Benzinger Township approved a referendum to consolidate the Borough and the Township into a single municipality, to be known as the City of St. Marys.

The St. Marys Government Study Commission was elected on April 28, 1992, to study the consolidation and developed a home rule charter for the new city.

The voters of St. Marys approved the home rule charter by referendum on Nov. 3, 1992, which was recommended by the commission with an effective date of the first Monday in January of 1994 for the establishment of the new government.

On Jan. 3, 1994, the City of St. Marys was officially established.

“Our intent is to showcase all year long, why we are proud of our City and what it has to offer,” Brock said.