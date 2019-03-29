Community Foundation’s ECCSS fund awards grant to St. Boniface

The Elk County Society for Special Services (ECSSS) Fund, under the management of the Elk County Community Foundation (ECCF), recently awarded a $1,000 grant to St. Boniface for 17 additional activity centers for their pre-school program.

The ECSSS Fund was established in 2003. In recent years, since the closing and sale of their Learning Center, they have began providing annual grants to non-profit organizations, that offer Pre-K education programs, through the administration of the Community Foundation.

For more on this, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.