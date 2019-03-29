Community Foundation’s ECCSS fund awards grant to St. Boniface
Friday, March 29, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA
The Elk County Society for Special Services (ECSSS) Fund, under the management of the Elk County Community Foundation (ECCF), recently awarded a $1,000 grant to St. Boniface for 17 additional activity centers for their pre-school program.
The ECSSS Fund was established in 2003. In recent years, since the closing and sale of their Learning Center, they have began providing annual grants to non-profit organizations, that offer Pre-K education programs, through the administration of the Community Foundation.
