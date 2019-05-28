Community holds 137th observance of Memorial Day

Warm and sunny weather greeted area residents on Monday morning as St. Marys held its 137th consecutive observance of Memorial Day.

Stephen Bagley, second vice commander of St. Marys American Legion Post 103 and the master of ceremonies for Monday morning’s Memorial Day ceremony at Memorial Park, acknowledged the milestone during his opening remarks, commenting that the consecutive observances of the occasion, which date back to 1882, is “a record for which the community is extremely proud.”