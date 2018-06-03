Community holds 173rd Corpus Christi celebration

Photo by Becky Polaski – Rain forced the entirety of this year’s Corpus Christi celebration to be held indoors at St. Mary’s Church on Sunday afternoon. Shown processing through the church during the service are, (from left to right) Fr. Jeff Noble, pastor of Queen of the World Parish; Fr. Ross Miceli, pastor of St. Boniface Parish; Fr. Michael Gabler, O.S.B., pastor of Sacred Heart Parish; and Fr. Peter Augustine Pierjok, O.S.B., pastor of St. Mary’s Parish.
By: 
Becky Polaski
Staff Writer
Sunday, June 3, 2018
ST. MARYS, PA

There was no procession making its way from St. Mary’s Church to Sacred Heart Church on Sunday afternoon, singing hymns and strewing flower petals while stopping at a pair of altars in between. The rainy weather forced the entirety of this year’s 173rd annual Corpus Christi Procession and Benedictions of the Blessed Sacrament to be held indoors at St. Mary’s Church, but it did little to dampen the spirits of all those present.
A sizable crowed gathered in the pews at the church in advance of the 2 p.m. start time for the event, and before beginning, Fr. Peter Augustine Pierjok, O.S.B., pastor of St. Mary’s Parish, took a few minutes to briefly explain what was going to happen since the weather was not cooperative.
“Since the weather is very unpredictable, we’ll do everything in here,” Pierjok said. “We won’t leave the building so that we don’t get caught in the rain halfway between here and somewhere else.”

