Community holds 173rd Corpus Christi celebration

There was no procession making its way from St. Mary’s Church to Sacred Heart Church on Sunday afternoon, singing hymns and strewing flower petals while stopping at a pair of altars in between. The rainy weather forced the entirety of this year’s 173rd annual Corpus Christi Procession and Benedictions of the Blessed Sacrament to be held indoors at St. Mary’s Church, but it did little to dampen the spirits of all those present.

A sizable crowed gathered in the pews at the church in advance of the 2 p.m. start time for the event, and before beginning, Fr. Peter Augustine Pierjok, O.S.B., pastor of St. Mary’s Parish, took a few minutes to briefly explain what was going to happen since the weather was not cooperative.

“Since the weather is very unpredictable, we’ll do everything in here,” Pierjok said. “We won’t leave the building so that we don’t get caught in the rain halfway between here and somewhere else.”