Community invited to National Day of Prayer event

Community members are invited to observe National Day of Prayer with a ceremony taking place on May 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the Fox Township Park, located at 347 Main St. in Kersey. The event will take place rain or shine.

Sherry Hoffman, a Ridgway resident, alongside Mary Maloney and Laurey Kraus of Elk County Right to Life, and Pastor Scott Wiest of the Shiloh Presbyterian Church, have been working together to coordinate this year’s community event.

