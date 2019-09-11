Community Links recognizes its direct support staff
Wednesday, September 11, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA
A national recognition of direct support professionals is taking place throughout the week of Sept. 8-14.
Community Links, a non-profit organization which provides direct support services to citizens of Elk, McKean and Cameron Counties with intellectual disabilities, extends gratitude to its direct support staff.
“They’re everything,” Executive Director Pamela Fingado said.
