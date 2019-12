With the help of the St. Marys Moose, Elk County ABATE Chapter 36, and the Elk County Humane Society (ECHS), the community raised $5,000 for Jaylynn Rivera, 8, of St. Marys who is need of getting training for a service dog. Santa Claus presented the check to Rivera and her family at the St. Marys Moose’s annual "kids Christmas party" held Monday evening.