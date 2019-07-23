Community recycling center seeks additional volunteers

The Elk County Community Recycling Center is currently seeking additional volunteers to assist with its recycling operations.

Recycling coordinator Bekki Titchner said that the community recycling center is "always looking" for new volunteers.

"We readily welcome volunteers. It makes the job a little easier for everybody involved," she said.

The community recycling center is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays, and from noon to 8 p.m. on Fridays.