Community turns out to recognize East Region champs

Family, friends, and supporters from throughout the community gathered at Benzinger Park on Saturday evening to welcome home the St. Marys Minor League all-star softball team after their win in the East Regional in Jenkins Township.

Among those to briefly speak at the celebration were South St. Marys Street Elementary School Principal Chrissy Kuhar and St. Marys Catholic Elementary School Principal Debbie Slay.

Both Kuhar and Slay also addressed the girls at the celebration after they won the state championship in July.

On Saturday evening, they stepped forward together, with Kuhar speaking first.

“We are so excited for you and the great accomplishment of this next championship,” Kuhar told the team.