Community Yard Sale set for July 17-18

While the summer of 2020 may look a little different than past years, one thing will remain constant - garage and yard sales.

The St. Marys Community Yard Sale is set to take place Friday, July 17, and Saturday, July 18. The event is being coordinated by the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce.

As part of the project, those interested in having their sale listed on a map pay a $5 fee to the Chamber which benefits the organization’s fireworks fund. The listing may include a short description of items for sale and date and time of sale. They also receive an official yard sale sign.

The map will be printed in The Daily Press this week, and will also be available at the Chamber office, on their Chamber’s website and Facebook page.

The deadline to submit information to the Chamber is Wednesday, July 15. Those interested in participating may register their sale through the Chamber by stopping by the office or calling 814-781-3804.