Concern expressed over JUUL use in SMASD

While he did not want to label it as being a problem, Eric Wonderling, president of the St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors, informed his fellow board members during Tuesday evening’s meeting that multiple parents and teachers have approached him regarding concerns about JUUL use by students within the school district.

JUULs are a popular e-cigarette, and the JUUL pods used in them currently come in a variety of different flavors. Wonderling noted that he was initially unaware of the product and had to look it up when he first began hearing concerns about it.

