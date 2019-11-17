Concert Choir offering Christmas performances Dec. 3 and 7

The Concert Choir of Elk County is preparing to welcome the Christmas season as they perfect their singing voices for their two annual Christmas concerts.

St. Leo Church in Ridgway will host their first concert on Tuesday, Dec. 3 while St. Mary's Church in St. Marys is hosting the second concert on Saturday, Dec. 7. Both events begin at 7:30 p.m. with a social to follow each concert.

Concert Choir of Elk County Directors Lois Sadley and Gloria Almquist-Shull meet in August to choose the music due to the large variety of holiday music available.

“We try to incorporate at least one or two pieces from other years into our program,” Sadley said.