Confirmation students donate to Guardian Angel Center

Recently, four Confirmation candidates from St. Joseph’s Parish in Force, visited the Guardian Angel Center in Kersey. They brought with them over 100 pairs of pajamas to donate for school aged children in our area whose families are eligible to receive clothing due to financial concerns. This project occurred during the Christmas season as the girls hung tags on the Christmas tree listing PJ’s and their sizes with parishioners taking the tags and purchasing the items listed. Guardian Angel Center volunteers would like to recognize these wonderful young students for taking the initiative to organize and complete this most worthwhile project! As Charles Dickens noted, “No one is useless in this world who lightens the burdens of another.”

Pictured left to right in the front row are the Confirmation candidates: Maria Allegretto, Vikkie Facchine, Faith Smith, and Ali Williams; back row left to right are: Deacon Paul Bauman, Mary Bauman and Ben Williams.