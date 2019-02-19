Congressman Thompson visits Junior Shooting Club

It’s a common occurrence for the St. Marys American Legion Post 103 Junior Shooting Club to host guest speakers during their Monday evening meetings. However, this week was a bit out of the ordinary as that speaker was United States Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson.

Thompson began his visit by addressing all of the club members and their families and then held a question and answer session where he encouraged everyone to grill him on tough topics. The discussion ranged from the border wall to abortion, to Thompson sharing stories about his personal interactions with President Donald Trump.

In total, his comments and the informal question and answer session lasted roughly an hour. After that, he posed for photographs with club members and their families before making his way upstairs to see the club’s shooting range.

Donning safety glasses, Thompson had the opportunity to see firsthand how club members conduct their weekly shoots. He was also able to handle some of the equipment they use, though he declined an offer to test his own skills at hitting the targets.

Program Director Stephen Bagley also presented Thompson with an official Junior Shooting Club hat in appreciation for his visit.