Conservation Career Day held at Elk Country Visitor Center

The Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette held its annual Conservation Career Day on Friday, with the event lasting from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event was for high school and college students who are interested in pursuing a career in conservation and allowed students to have the opportunity to talk to representatives from eight different agencies. A total of 28 students attended, coming from St. Marys Area High School, Elk County Catholic High School, Cameron County High School and Coudersport Area High School. The eight organizations that took part in the event were the Keystone Elk Country Alliance, Pennsylvania Game Commission, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, Penn State Extension, Elk County Conservation District, Penn State DuBois, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and Cessna’s Taxidermy.