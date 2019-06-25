Conservation District appoints interim District Manager

Board members held an executive session prior to the Elk County Conservation District meeting on Monday to discuss who will serve as the next District Manager.

Steve Putt, the current District Manager, has submitted his resignation and has accepted a position as Environmental Program Manager with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection's North Central Regional Office in Williamsport. His resignation is effective July 5.

The board agreed to appoint Kate Wehler, resource conservation specialist, as interim District Manager until someone is hired to fill the position permanently.