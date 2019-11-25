Conservation District approves 2020 budget at brief meeting

Board members approved several items Monday during the last Elk County Conservation District meeting of the year, including the 2020 budget.

The 2020 budget includes a three percent cost of living increase and adjustments to health insurance rates which included a “significant increase” from 2019, according to Secretary Diane Myers. However, it was noted that despite the 20 percent increase, health insurance was still roughly $4,000 “cheaper than it was last year.”