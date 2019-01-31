Conservation District reflects on DGLVR project, gearing up for spring

At Monday's Elk County Conservation District, the Board spent some time hearing about past and future Dirt, Gravel, and Low Volume Roads projects from Resource Conservation Technician Kate Wehler.

Fox Township was extremely happy with the new culvert structure installed along Byrnedale Road, Wehler said. She plans to meet with Township officials soon to discuss additional projects, possibly for the coming year along Sawmill Run.

"They were really impressed with how well it went together, and how well it's holding up, and just the capacity that they get," said Wehler. The structure, which runs underneath the road, increased the amount of water that can flow through the area before flooding.

"It seems like people don't really appreciate putting bigger structures in because it seems expensive until they're in, and they understand the capacity they've gained by having a better sized and a better-designed structure," Wehler added. "So we're going to go look at another one in Fox."

Following completion of the Byrnedale Road project, Wehler put together a time-lapse video of the work from beginning to end and those interested can view it at https://youtu.be/dE-N5wdjKMI.

For more on this story see today's print edition of The Daily Press.