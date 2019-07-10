Conservation District set for fifth annual clays shoot

The Elk County Conservation District's will hold its fifth annual Clays for Conservation shoot on Sunday, July 21 at the St. Marys Sportsmen's Club.

Participants in the wobble trap and doubles shooting event will get their shot at 75 birds upon paying a $25 registration fee.

With the money raised, the Conservation District will sponsor a local student to attend Conservation Camp which teaches students about the field of conservation while providing hands-on learning experiences.

Interim District Manager Kate Wehler said that the money will go to St. Marys Sportsmen's Club which works to send students to camp each year.

"It's kind of expensive to send kids…the Sportsmen's Club tries to send as many kids as they can and we sponsor one of them," Wehler said.

