Conservation District wrapping up road projects for the year

The Elk County Conservation District held their monthly meeting yesterday which included, discussing road projects, certification requirements, some personnel changes, and other topics.

The District Board welcomed guest, Fred Fritz, who is considering joining the Conservation District Board of Directors. The consideration comes on the heels of Public Director Jerry Olson submitting a formal resignation which was approved by the Board and now will pass on to the county commissioners for their approval. Olson plans to remain with the District until the end of the year. Chairman Russ Braun thanked Olson for all his efforts in his time at the District.

Resource Conservation Technician Kate Wehler presented her update on the Dirt and Gravel Roads projects.

"The gist of the projects is: They're coming," she said, beginning her report. Jones Township is closing out their Stony Road project, the Game Commission roads have already been completed and the District is awaiting receipts for those, Jay Township's projects have been completed, and Wehler will be meeting with the City of St. Marys to wrap up those projects soon.

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.