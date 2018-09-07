Continuing Education offers tech classes

The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford Division of Continuing Education and Regional Development will offer a variety of classes this fall in Bradford and St. Marys for those who are new to technology.

Some of the most popular and affordable classes are listed below. Other classes are Introduction to Microsoft Access and Beginner and Intermediate Excel. For a full listing, visit www.upb.pitt.edu/continuinged/ and click on the fall course book.

For information on costs, or to register for classes, contact Continuing Education at (814)362-5078 or contined@pitt.edu.

Computer classes begin in Bradford with three Microsoft Mini-Byte Classes in September and October. They will take place from 10:30 a.m. until noon in Room 200 of Marilyn Horne Hall at 2 Marilyn Horne Way in downtown Bradford. On Sept. 20, the topic is Excel Macros; on Sept. 27, Excel Lookups; on Oct. 11, Word tables and charts.

On Sept. 25 in St. Marys, “Google Tools 101” will teach users an assortment of useful tools to promote a seamless work and living environment. The class will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Community Education Center of Cameron and Elk Counties at 4 Erie Ave., Suite 200, St. Marys.

On Oct. 16, “Beyond the Calls – Using an iPhone Effectively” will guide users through basic calling features, the right apps to meet their needs and customizing settings to accomplish tasks more effectively. Participants should bring their own iPhone 5 or later to class. The class will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. in Room 200 of Marilyn Horne Hall and the following week, Oct. 23, in Emporium from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Community Education Center of Cameron and Elk Counties at 221 East 2nd Street

For those who would like to use Instagram and Facebook for their business, but do not know where to start, “Instagram and Facebook for Business” will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 5, at Marilyn Horne hall in Bradford. Donnie Rosie, a marketing director for a non-profit agency, a professional photographer, and a marketing consultant managing several Instagram accounts, will lead the class.

A class called “Computers? I Don’t Even Know How to Turn Mine on” will introduce basic computer skills to novice users during November sessions in both Bradford and St. Marys. The class is for people who are very new to the digital world and have little-to-no knowledge about computers. Classes will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Nov. 6, at Marilyn Horne Hall in Bradford, and Nov. 8, at the Community Education Center of Elk and Cameron Counties at 4 Erie Ave., Suite 200, St. Marys.

“Cybersecurity … Know before it’s Too Late” will also be presented in both Bradford and St. Marys. Learn the tools and best defense to protect computers and systems against attacks. Classes will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. ,Nov. 13, at Marilyn Horne Hall and Nov. 15, at the CEC in St. Marys.