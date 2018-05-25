Cook excited for role on Gannon’s inaugural women’s wrestling team

Earlier this year Gannon University announced that it was adding women’s varsity wrestling as its 22nd varsity sport, making the school the first in the state to offer women’s wrestling as a four-year intercollegiate program.

With 2018-2019 slated to be the inaugural season for the new team, Elk County is expected to be well represented on the squad as St. Marys Area High School senior Paige Cook, a Kersey resident, recently signed a scholarship letter to compete as part of the team.

While Cook has served as a statistician for the St. Marys Area Dutch wrestling team for the past several years, she has previous wrestling experience as well. She participated in the J.O. Wrestling program in elementary school beginning in first grade.

As for how her involvement with Gannon’s women’s wrestling team came about, Cook explained that it all started with information she listed in her application.

“I just put that I was interested in wrestling and football to see if I could help with either of them, and then one day the coach just contacted me and asked if I was interested,” Cook said.

The daughter of Bob and Amanda Cook of Kersey, Paige plans to major in nursing.

Being able to balance both the academic and athletic workloads is something she has already put a lot of thought into, she noted.

“It’s definitely been a thought of mine handling the academics and the athletics. I know I can do it. I’m a very driven person. I’ve been working really hard, so I’m ready,” Cook said.