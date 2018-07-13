Coroner releases ID of body found in Wilcox

More than a week after authorities began investigation into remains found in Wilcox, they are providing confirmation of the identity of the man found.

According to an email sent to local news media Friday afternoon by Elk County Coroner Michelle Muccio, the body found near Dahoga Road in Jones Township was that of Andrew C. Mecca, 31, of Johnsonburg.

According to the email, Mecca was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:04 a.m. last Thursday, July 5.

An autopsy was performed the following day. Results of the procedure and toxicology tests are pending.

Mecca’s obituary appeared in the Friday edition of The Ridgway Record and The St. Marys Daily Press. According to the obituary, funeral services and interment will be private.

According to authorities, investigation into the death is ongoing.