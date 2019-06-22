Corpus Christi celebration Sunday at 2 p.m.

The community’s 174th annual Corpus Christi celebration will be held on Sunday, June 23 at 2 p.m.

The inter-parish celebration celebrates the most holy body and blood of Christ.

The procession route begins with exposition at the St. Mary’s Church, followed by benedictions at outdoor altars at the Saint Joseph Monastery and the Benedictine Priory, and the concludes with another benediction at the Sacred Heart Church.

In the event of inclement weather, the service will be held in its entirety in the St. Mary’s Church.