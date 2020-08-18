Council addresses vehicle noise in city

Vehicle noise on local roadways was among the topics discussed on Monday evening by St. Marys City Council.

The discussion echoed that of a 2016 city council meeting when council debated potential solutions to the issue, focusing on vehicle code enforcement and friendly sign reminders.

The topic has been brought up on multiple occasions over the past few years. Previously engine brake noise was specifically addressed.

John Zelt, a 41-year resident of South St. Marys Street, spoke at Monday’s meeting as well as in 2016 stating the problem has become worse instead of better. He said in the past when the issue was discussed by council the noise seemed to increase, which he believes is because people were retaliating against him for bringing up the issue.

Zelt asked for council’s support to helping to reduce the noise pollution in town.