Council adopts new City of Saint Marys seal

The City of St. Marys debuted its new city seal during a recent city council meeting.

Stephen Bagley, the co-creator of the seal, was in attendance at the meeting to describe the various aspects of the seal and how it pertains to the city’s history.

“Celebrating milestones and the diligent recognition of our history, has always been an important part of our local tradition,” Bagley said. “I stand before council once again, on the occasion of what I hope will be another milestone in the story of St. Marys.”