Council airs frustration over Golf Authority woes

A new Golf Authority Management Committee was created by Mayor Lou Radkowski during Monday’s St. Marys City Council meeting in hopes of assisting the Benzinger Township Golf Authority.

The three-member committee includes council members Andrew Mohney, Chris Pletcher, and Margie Brown. The group will work with the Golf Authority in improving their financial issues as the city recently paid off the Authority’s monthly loan payment of around $12,000 at their request.

Council voiced their frustration about the group on Monday. Multiple council members were disappointed that no one from the Golf Authority or the Elk County Golf Association were in attendance at the council meeting knowing they were listed on the meeting agenda.

In total the Authority has loan debt of $769,036, all of which is backed by the city. The Authority operates the Bavarian Hills Golf Course in St. Marys, the only 18-hole public golf course in Elk County.

Earlier this month council conducted a special meeting with the Golf Authority in regards to their outstanding debt and concerns over missing potential upcoming loan payments which Authority members attributed to lack of business at the golf course due to frequent days of inclement weather this summer. The city has previously assisted the Authority in making loan payments and backing new loans as the city is tasked with guaranteeing their bills.

Radkowski said he wants to see the Authority submit a strategic plan by August 1. He noted they have already had two weeks to work on it since their last meeting.

“I’m not going to give my support to someone’s hobby,” said Councilman Andrew Mohney.