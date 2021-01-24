Council appoints new authority and board members

Vacancies on several city authorities, boards, and commissions were filled recently by members of St. Marys City Council.

Dr. Robert Baker was unanimously appointed to the St. Marys Area Airport Authority along with Pete Turbovich to fill the Fox Township seat on the authority. The Airport Authority submitted a letter to council recommending Baker and Turbovich as the candidates for the vacancies, which are each for five year terms.

Ray Ehrensberger also submitted a letter of interest to serve on the authority. Baker will fill a position left vacant by Dan Nedzinski, who recently retired from the Airport Authority. Baker has been an active pilot since 1994 as well as a commercial pilot, certified flight instructor, and is instrument rated. He is currently a healthcare provider with Penn Highlands Elk. In his letter of interest submitted for the position, Baker stated he has donated two courtesy vehicles to the airport in 1996 and in 2003.

Derek Wolfanger and Andrew Yetzer were appointed to two vacancies on the St. Marys Municipal Authority, which are each five year terms.