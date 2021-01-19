Council appoints new committee members

St. Marys City Council underwent a bit of restructuring during their Monday evening meeting following the resignation of City Manager Tim Pearson.

Former Mayor Lou Radkowski has now moved into the interim city manager position while former Deputy Mayor Chris Pletcher was officially appointed as mayor of St. Marys and presides over council meetings. Council also unanimously approved Councilmen Bob Roberts as the new deputy mayor.

Several council committees also required restructuring with the new personnel changes. Councilman Joe Fleming was appointed by his fellow council members to the Police Pension Committee which also consists of Pletcher and Roberts along with the city manager, and two police officers including Mike Shaffer and Andrew Nero.

Fleming, Roberts, and Pletcher will also serve on the Non-Uniformed Pension Board, with Fleming as the newly appointed member. The board also consists of the city manager, and Timothy Brennan as a non-uniformed employee.

Councilwoman Gina Vrobel, an attorney, was appointed as the Non-Uniformed Grievance Council Designee. Radkowski was the previous designee.