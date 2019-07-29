Council approves CDBG project modifications

Modifications to the city’s Community Development Block Grant projects were approved during a recent special meeting of St. Marys City Council.

Tina Gradizzi, St. Marys community and economic development coordinator, stated the modifications means funding is being allocated to various projects.

A brief public hearing took place about the 2017 and 2018 CDBG modifications.

Gradizzi explained CDBG funding must meet a national objective of benefitting low to moderate income (LMI) residents or a limited clientele, eliminating slum or blight or eliminating a public health or safety issue. Seventy percent or more of CDBG grant money must be used for LMI projects with up to 30 percent being used for spot or slum blight projects.