Council approves legislative action items

Several legislative action items were recently approved by St. Marys City Council. Among them were subdivision applications and resolutions.

One of the resolutions consisted of establishing the annual compensation for the tax collection and deputy tax collector.

During a tax board meeting on Oct. 7, they achieved consensus of setting deputy tax collector wages and linked them to the wages of the primary tax collector. They also increased wages of primary tax collector. The wages are paid by three entities including the city, the St. Marys Area School District, and the County of Elk, each responsible for paying 1/3 of the wages. The school board has already approved the matter.

Solicitor Tom Wagner noted this action is necessary under the local municipal action law to be done prior to the next election of the tax collector.

As part of the treasurers report, presented by City Manager Tim Pearson, the city is expected to see a loss of revenue of about $150,000 by the end of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council also unanimously approved two subdivision applications. The first is for Meyer-Gaton on Rosely Road which proposes to divide a lot from a 7.31 acre parcel as a rear lot addition to an adjoining parcel. Lot 1 is .346 acres and will be consolidated with an existing parcel that contains a single family dwelling with public water and on-lot sewage disposal. The residual parcel is 6.96 acres. The Planning Commission recommended approval of this minor subdivision with no comments.

A subdivision for Reuscher-Lecker on South Paul Road was also approved. It proposes to divide one lot from a 321.505 acre parcel as a side lot addition to an adjoining parcel. Lot 1 is 4.009 acres and will be consolidated with an existing parcel to the south that contains a single family dwelling with public water and on-lot sewage disposal. The residual parcel is 317.496 acres and contains a single family dwelling with public water and only sewage disposal. The Planning Commission recommended approval of this minor subdivision with two minor changes to the platt. These items have been corrected.