Council approves new fiber optic network contract

Plans are moving ahead to upgrade broadband access offered through Zito Media throughout St. Marys.

Recently St. Marys City Council approved a motion to draft a contract with Zito Media to permit them to install a new 1GB fiber optic network.

In May, Jim Rigas, president of Zito Media, spoke to Council stating the project is estimated to take three years to complete at an estimated cost of $3 million.

The company also proposed the city extend its franchise agreement with them as a cable and internet provider for 10 years upon completion of the project.

The city’s contract will state if Zito Media does not comply with the three-year project timeline they will not extend their contract another 10 years with the company.

The project is at no additional cost to the city.

Council noted there is no exclusivity in the contract meaning the city is not limiting competition from other cable and internet vendors interested in offering services in the city. The contract is granting Zito Media access to the right-of-way to city utility poles.

“It’s good for the community. I don’t see any risk to the city. It’s on them (Zito) to deliver,” said Mayor Lou Radkowski.

Council approved the motion 5-1, with Councilman Ned Jacob casting the only no vote.

Jacob stated he does not agree with the lengthy extension of the franchise agreement.

Councilman Greg Gebauer stated he has heard numerous complaints about Zito Media.

“I’m just a little hesitant,” Gebauer said.

Radkowski replied many of the current issues residents are experiencing will likely be resolved because the new equipment will be state-of-the-art.