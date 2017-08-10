Council approves road project bid

St. Marys City Council unanimously approved awarding a contract for the Mertz Avenue rehabilitation project to Dave Roman Excavating, Inc. of Reynoldsville for $499,525.

The project consists of replacing existing asphalt, curbs, sanitary and storm sewer systems that will tie into the residents’ existing driveways and sidewalks along the roadway.

It is being funded through the city's 2013-15 CDBG allocations which totaled $700,000

The estimate for the city's construction portion is $525,000.

Two bids were received Aug. 4 with Dave Roman Excavating narrowly edging out a bid from Glenn O. Hawbaker for $504,400.

Dave Roman Excavating, Inc. performs large to medium size site work, utility and paving projects throughout the state. They previously completed work for the city on the George Street project in 2013 and the Fourth Street project in 2006.

The project is scheduled to start this year however an exact date is unknown. Construction time is estimated between two to three months, weather dependent.