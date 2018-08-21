Council approves road repair projects

Roadway repairs are planned throughout the city as St. Marys City Council awarded a bid for mill and fill projects during their Monday evening meeting.

Wolfel Avenue, Straub Avenue, Robson Street, W. Oilwell Street, Lombardo Street, and Fleming Road are slated to have deteriorated sections removed and replaced with new asphalt base material. The roads will also be re-paved.

The cost of the project is $300,000 with funding allotted from the city’s capital improvement fund.

As part of the same project bid, the city also included Chestnut Street curb replacement, totaling $125,000, and additional road repairs and resurfacing items, budgeted at $450,000.

The curbs will be replaced between Mill Street and Race Street along with the adjacent driveway aprons.

The total capital improvement and bond funds available for the project is $875,000. The city anticipates the construction estimate for the projects to be $875,000.

Three bids were submitted for the projects. Council awarded the project to the lowest bidder Glenn O. Hawker, Inc. of State College for $812,822. The city has worked with this contractor on numerous occasions.

Additional bids received were from HRI, Inc. for $815,101 and from New Enterprise, Inc. for $881,666.

The projects are slated to begin in the fall and should take approximately two months to complete, weather dependent.

When asked if the curbing project would be impacted by the potential state Route 120 connector project, City Manager Tim Pearson explained only a minor piece would likely have to be dug up again, however that would likely not be for another three to four years.

Pearson said the city is also engineering a solution to drainage issues on John Street. Road repair and resurfacing work there cannot be completed until drainage issues are resolved.

Council unanimously approved free parking in downtown St. Marys during the Bavarian Fall Fest, taking place Sept. 14-16.

Paula Weyant, Fall Fest chairwoman, stated the group is always looking for volunteers to assist at the festival. Typical shifts last two-hours. Those interested in volunteering may email organizers at bavarianfallfest@gmail.com or message them via their website bavarianfallfest.com or on their Facebook page.

A three-member personnel committee consisting of council members was appointed during the meeting. Serving on the committee are Mayor Lou Radkowski, Deputy Mayor Greg Gebauer, and Councilman Chris Pletcher.

The committee’s primary goal is to to work with the city manager and city staff to set appropriate goals and evaluate those goals. The scope of their current duties is to conduct an evaluation of the city manager.