Council considering re-establishing Youth Activities Commission

An ordinance to re-establish a Youth Activities Commission is being considered by the City of St. Marys in hopes of encouraging civic involvement by the younger members of the community. The commission would consist of nine members including seven youth members, ages 15-18, from the St. Marys Area School District along with two adult members who must reside in the city. Higgins said he would be interested in filling one of the adult spots with perhaps a teacher being a good choice to fill the second spot.